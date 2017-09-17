Johannesburg - Two black teachers, one coloured teacher and a general worker at Klipspruit West Secondary High School were denied access into the school on Monday morning.

Those who were already inside the school yard were told to leave the premises while those that were still outside were barred from entering.

Mkhumbuzeni Majozi, a cleaner at school, said he was removed from the premises by a community member and does not know why. He said after they were told to leave, the principal left the school and did not say or do anything.

After the four were not allowed into the school, other black teachers also left the school premises and went and stood outside in solidarity with them.

It is believed that the black teachers were being accused of among other things assaulting coloured pupils and insulting them.

According to Desmond Luvhengo, chairperson of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) Eldorado Park, the issue lies with individuals, who were just trying to "stir" up trouble.

"If black teachers must leave Eldos, we are going to make sure that all black children are taken out of the schools. All the individuals who are causing trouble, do not even have children in the school," he said.

The "banned" teachers said their main concern was preliminary examinations that were currently disrupted.

The school was recently in the news after a racial protest erupted over the hiring of a black principal in July. It is believed that the largely coloured community wanted a coloured candidate to take over as a principal.

The conflict also exposed racial tensions among black and coloured teachers.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi responded by deploying another official as a temporary principal and launched an investigation into racism and corruption allegations.

