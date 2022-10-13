Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, October 13, 2022

Krugersdorp gang rapes: former police officer linked to victim arrested

Police in Gauteng continue with their operation against illegal miners, or zama zamas, in Benoni. The operation comes after the attack on 8 models who were raped in Krugersdorp. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 21m ago

Durban – A former police officer has been arrested in connection with the Krugersdorp gang rape incident in July.

Police said that some of the allegedly stolen items were found in her possession.

Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that the suspect, a former warrant officer at Krugersdorp police station, was arrested on Wednesday.

"It was discovered by the investigation officer that the women had in her possession property that belongs to one of the victims of rape.

“She is a former warrant officer, she was based in Krugersdorp police station,” Muridili told IOL.

She said the suspect appeared before the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s court yesterday.

Eight young women were gang raped in July while filming a music video near abandoned mines in the West Rand of Johannesburg.

The crew of 20 people were also robbed of equipment, money and cellphones.

Local residents say illegal miners, known as zama zamas, have been terrorising the community for years, according to reports.

Minister Bheki Cele has been spotted several times leading the charge in disbanding the alleged illegal miners’ operation.

The minister said on Wednesday that a highly sophisticated group of zama zamas was running illegal mining in the country.

On Monday, 20 suspected illegal miners were arrested and 15 high-calibre firearms were seized in Stilfontein, North West.

Police seized firearms and ammunition during the arrest of 20 suspected illegal miners. Picture: Supplied

Cele said the suspects arrested included South Africans and Lesotho, eSwatini and Zimbabwe nationals.

Police seized 15 AK-47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns, one R5 assault rifle, 6 000 rounds of ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash.

IOL

