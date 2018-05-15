Marinda Steyn before she was sentenced to 11 life sentences and 115 years imprisonment by the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday for various crimes she committed with her son, daughter and two others between 2012 and 2016 in Krugersdorp. Photo: Lindi Masinga / ANA

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 25 years behind bars for a four-year killing spree he went on with his mother.

Both the man and his mother were convicted of 11 murders, robbery and racketeering. The mother was sentenced to a total of 115 years behind bars.

Le Roux Steyn, 22, his mother Marinda, 51, and his sister Marcel, 20, began their killing spree in 2012 in Krugersdorp and it lasted until 2016. They also committed crimes related to fraud, theft, and intimidation. In total, the group murdered 11 people.

Steyn was sentenced to an effective 25 years behind bars after entering into a plea agreement with the state.

During proceedings, State prosecutor Gerrit Roberts read out the plea agreement to the court before Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng confirmed with Steyn that he agreed and understood its contents.

Moments later, Steyn's mother, Marinda was also sentenced after entering a plea agreement with the state. She was sentenced to 11 life sentences and 115 years imprisonment which will run concurrently and told Judge Colin Lamont that she admitted to all the crimes.

Judge Lamont asked her whether she felt the sentences were appropriate.

"One has choices and one has to bear the consequences," Steyn responded.

Television programme Carte Blanche alleged that the group was previously part of a satanic cult before they joined a Christian group in an attempt to change their lives. After Cecilia Steyn, a co-accused had a fall out with the Christian group leader, the murders began.

Cecilia Steyn, 37, Marcel Steyn, 20, and Zak Valentine, 33, who allegedly committed the crimes with the Steyn family have not entered into plea agreements and will go on trial. Their next court appearance is on October 8, 2018.

African News Agency/ANA

