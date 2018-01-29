Residents of Krugersdorp and the surrounding areas of Kagiso and Munsieville staged a shutdown. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency/ANA

Krugersdorp - Several Krugersdorp houses alleged to be drug dens and brothels were expected to be demolished in an operation on Monday.



Police minister Fikile Mbalula has also arrived in the area ahead of a feedback session with community following last week’s unrest.



The town was engulfed in flames last week when angry residents torched properties they accused of being drug dens and brothels.

The protests started Friday January 19, after the community alleged that a young woman who was allegedly kidnapped was found in a house owned by foreign nationals in Krugersdorp. READ MORE: #KrugersdorpShutdown: Houses burnt as protesters, looters run amok They said young girls were being given drugs and turned into prostitutes. Mbalula last week addressed the community and promised to return in a week.

Mbalula’s office on Monday morning said his return to the area was his “commitment to its residents”.



“There will be operations that include amongst others the demolition of old unused buildings that residents flagged as epicenters of suspected criminal activity,” said Esethu Hasane, Mbalula’s media officer.









The Star