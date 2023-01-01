Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, January 1, 2023

KZN man desperate to find his two sisters who may have died in Boksburg explosion after receiving alarming message

Families and community gather at Boksburg Civic Centre to pay homage to loved ones who lost their lives following the Boksburg gas truck explosion on December 24. Picture: Gauteng Province

Published 1h ago

Durban - With just the clothes on his back, Mondli Mkhize headed from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng to find his two sisters who may have died in the Boksburg tanker explosion.

Mkhize told News24 that the last call the family received from his sisters said: “We are in Boksburg, we are burning.”

The tanker explosion on Christmas Eve claimed the lives of 35 people.

Among the dead was 11 health-care workers, as the explosion took place near a hospital.

The explosion occurred after a tanker became stuck under a bridge and liquefied petroleum gas was released, resulting in a fire.

The driver of the truck was initially arrested and charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide. He was released on a warning before he could appear in court.

However, Mkhize is desperate to find out if his sisters also perished in the fire.

According to reports in News24, there are five bodies that have been burnt beyond recognition and only DNA results could help Mkhize confirm if those are his relatives.

He said he travelled by taxi with just the clothes on his back to attend the mass memorial for the victims on instruction of his family, News24 reported.

He told News24 that his sisters, who were the breadwinners in the family, had been on their way to KwaZulu-Natal when the incident took place.

As Mkhize has no money, the Gauteng Department of Social Development are going to help him look for shelter so he can remain in Gauteng to look for his sisters, News24 reported.

IOL

