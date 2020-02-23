Speaking at the State funeral, which was attended by politicians and dignitaries from the US, Ramaphosa hailed Shabalala for his resilience and determination to succeed against the odds. He said Shabalala, the founder of the Grammy Award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, would be nominated for the Order of Ikhamanga for excellence in the arts.
“He was a prolific composer, multi-talented singer, an accomplished choreographer. He was a man of quintessential standings, an ambassador of our time. The community can hold its head up for raising a legend,” he said.
Ramaphosa said when he travelled the world, people often spoke highly of the group, which became famous after touring with Paul Simon for Graceland.
He applauded Shabalala for assembling the most beautiful voices without using instruments.