Langaville ’bogus doctor’ nabbed for selling medical certificates

DURBAN - A MAN has been arrested after he was found to have been allegedly selling fake medical certificates. Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) communications manager Priscilla Sekhonyana said a joint operation was set up by Crime Intelligence Ekurhuleni East and the Ekurhuleni metro police department following a tip-off.

"An anonymous tip-off was received that a bogus practitioner was masquerading as a medical practitioner and selling fraudulent medical certificates in Siyahlala Section, Langaville. On arrival at the premises, the suspect was found to be in possession of medical certificates under a fake practice number, address and cellphone number. He was selling the medical certificates for R150. He indicated that he has been selling these medical certificates to members of the public since 2016," she said.

Sekhonyana said the bogus doctor was arrested and charged with fraud and being in contravention of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974. He is scheduled to appear in court in due course.

"Council is pleading with the public to refrain from purchasing medical certificates. This has a ripple effect on the functioning of many organisations and the economy as a whole. The HPCSA applauds the members of the public for the tip-offs provided thus far and they are encouraged to continue to do so as this safeguards the general public from harm," she said.