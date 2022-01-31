Late online applications for Grade 1 and 8 close at midnight in Gauteng

RUSTENBURG – Late online applications for Grade 1 and 8 are scheduled to close at midnight on Monday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyasa Lesufi said in a statement. "As of today (Monday), a total of 26 482 late applications have received placement. This amounts to a total of 16 977 Grade 1 and 9 505 Grade 8 learners who have been placed during the late applications period," he said.

Lesufi said parents and guardians who have not yet applied could still do so on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za "It must be noted that only schools that have capacity to place learners will be available. "We would like to thank all those who utilised the system to apply online and reassure the public that officials are hard at work to review the system, to accommodate all concerns raised. Subsequently, a report will be tabled just before the commencement of the 2023 online application period," he said.

On Friday, Lesufi said all Grade 1 and 8 learners who had applied through the 2022 online admissions service have been successfully placed. "Our statistics indicate that we received a total of 347 216 applications under the 2022 online admissions for Grade 1 and 8. From this figure, 321 768 applicants had submitted their proof of residence and other required documentation to enable the department to facilitate their placements. As a result, a total of 129 779 Grade 1 learners and 191 989 Grade 8 learners were successfully placed." He said since the opening of the late applications on January 12, they have placed a total of 25 448 learners.