Law firm appeals for witnesses after driver in Andre Piehl crash remains 'free'

Durban - A Gauteng-based law firm is appealing for witnesses to Saturday's crash that claimed the life of Andre Piehl, to come forward. HJW Attorneys confirmed that it was called upon to assist the Piehl and Du Preez families following the crash on the R512 in Lanseria.

Netcare 911 reported that two cyclists were struck down. Piehl had been cycling with Je'an Francois du Preez. "When medics arrived on scene they found that one of the cyclists, an adult male, had sustained severe deformity after being dragged approximately 400 meters under the car. The man sadly showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene," a spokesperson said.

MORE ON THIS Famous Brands executive and veteran triathlete Andre Piehl killed in crash

Netcare said the second cyclist, also an adult male, went through the windscreen of the vehicle, was found to have sustained critical injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him. He was flown to a specialist hospital for further care. The driver of the Porsche SUV was arrested at the scene. However, according to Diepsloot SAPS spokesperson, Captain Tinyiko Mathebula, the suspect was released.

In a statement, the firm said they were devastated to hear about the release. "Despite being arrested at the scene, and several eyewitness reports suggesting that the suspect was under the influence of drugs and or alcohol, we understand the prosecutors at the Randburg Magistrate's Court declined to place the matter on the roll due to insufficient evidence in the police docket," HJW said. "We want to take the opportunity to assure the cycling community, as well as the wider public that we are exercising all our resources to ensure that justice is obtained for both Andre and Je'an. To this end we are directly engaging senior prosecution officials and compiling all the evidence necessary for them to proceed with this matter," the firm added.

People with information that could assist in the case, are urged to email [email protected] Meanwhile, Mathebula confirmed to IOL that a case of culpable homicide is open and the docket has been taken to court for a decision. "I will wait to hear from the Investigating Officer on the case," Mathebula said.