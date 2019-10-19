The man, whose identity is not being revealed, asked for his application to be heard in camera.
He said the person badmouthing him on social media was abusing the @AmINext account, set up to assist in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), for her or his personal sinister and malicious purposes.
The applicant wanted the court to force the administrators of Twitter to disclose the personal details - including address and telephone number - of the so-called “victim” who had sent them the rape allegation against him.
He said in court papers that he had opened a case at the Wierdabrug police station after his name was tainted by this person or persons on social media, and an investigation was under way.