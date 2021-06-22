Leigh Matthews’s grieving family devastated by Donovan Moodley’s looming parole hearing

Johannesburg - Seventeen years after Bond University student Leigh Matthews was killed and her naked body dumped in Walkerville, her killer may be released from prison soon. Matthews’s family claims they were called by the Department of Correctional Services for mediation ahead of a parole hearing with a possibility of an early release for Donovan Moodley, who is serving a life sentence.

The news that Moodley may be considered for early release led to the organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) together with Matthews’s family holding a press conference on Tuesday morning. Matthews’s father Rob said that when Moodley was given a life imprisonment they were happy he was taken off the streets. Matthews said Moodley should not get parole as he had yet to show remorse after his daughter’s murder and had not disclosed everything. He said Moodley “had messed up their lives” and had lied many times.

His words were echoed by the WMACA’s Luke Lamprecht, who said Moodley had never made a full disclosure regarding the murder. Lamprecht said Moodley had created an alternative version regarding what had happened when he applied for a retrial, claiming there were other people who had been involved in the murder of Matthews. “However, he did not disclose who those people are. He has painted himself as a victim of the system and has not taken full responsibility.

“There is no reason to release convicted criminals who are not remorseful and have not been rehabilitated,” said Lamprecht. Matthews was kidnapped by Moodley as she left Bond University campus in Sandton. It is believed he had pretended to be a student and asked her for a lift. Her family waited for 12 days for her safe return and also paid R50 000 that had been requested by the kidnapper.

However, her naked body with a bullet at the back of the head was eventually found dumped on a field in Walkerville, south of Joburg. The Department of Correctional Services has stated thasaid no parole decision had been taken and they were in consultation with the victims. “Parole is not a right and related decisions must comply with relevant legislation. Once all requirements have been complied with, and due process completed, the minister of justice and correctional services will make a decision on whether on not to grant parole,” the SABC quoted the department’s Logan Maistry as saying.