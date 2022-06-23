Len Cloete ‘may never be able to give his side of the story’

Durban: Muldersdrift shooting victim Len Cloete may never be able to give his version of events on the day he was shot in the head, allegedly by a policeman. This is according to Luke Enslin, the lead investigator at Specialised Security Services, a private investigation company that has been assigned to the case.

A video of the November 15, 2021, shooting went viral on social media. In the video, Cloete, wearing only his underwear, is heard insulting police officers before allegedly seizing a gun from one of them. He was then shot at close range by another police officer.

Cloete was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He was then moved to a rehabilitation centre and, in late February, returned home in a wheelchair. Enlsin said six months after the shooting, Cloete was still unable to speak. In early May, IOL reported that Cloete was taken back to hospital in a serious condition.

Enslin said he was discharged from hospital on June 17. “He was admitted to hospital for a flu and a serious infection in the chest. Len spent quite a number of days in hospital, and he is much better now. “However, his condition is still very serious regarding the gunshot wound he received to his head. He cannot speak and is still very sick.”

Enslin said he was being cared for at home. “His wife had a special unit built at their home for him, and he has caregivers.” Enslin said he doesn’t foresee Cloete being well in that he is able to talk or give his side of the story (on the day of the shooting).

