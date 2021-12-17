Len Cloete, the man shot in the head by cop at Muldersdrift lodge, now out of coma – reports

PRETORIA – Len Cloete, the 59-year-old man who was shot in the head during a heated verbal altercation with police officers at a lodge in Muldersdrift last month has reportedly come out of coma. Quoting Cloete's wife, Chantal, Netwerk24 reported that Cloete had undergone two operations on his brain and skull, and had been kept in a coma by doctors.

The publication reported that Cloete could respond to his wife’s voice, but at the moment he is paralysed and can’t talk. Earlier this month, it emerged that the police officer seen in the viral video shooting Cloete in the head is not likely to be arrested. It is alleged that before the police were called to the lodge in Gauteng, Cloete had an argument with the lodge owner and staff and was asked to leave.

After he refused, police were then called in. In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, Cloete is seen shouting at police. He is naked at the start of the video but later puts on a pair of blue underpants. He then disarms a police officer. Another cop at the scene fires a single shot that hits Cloete in the head. He falls to the ground.

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), this month said there was no reason to arrest the officer. Answering questions posed by IOL, Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa, said there was no update in the investigation. “There is no reason to arrest,” Langa said.