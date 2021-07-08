Lesufi apologises for ’careless behaviour’ after promoting Chinese pills to treat Covid-19

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has asked for forgiveness after a video of him promoting Chinese capsules as cure for Covid-19 surfaced. Lesufi was recorded saying the pills were “miracle capsules” that he and his family took after contracting the virus, and he highly recommended that people with Covid-19 take them. He made the pronouncement despite the pills not having been declared safe to use in South Africa by relevant health bodies.

In the video, Lesufi is seated at a table and answers questions from a person whose face is not shown. The picture of the tablets is also attached to the video. “When the family was infected with Covid-19, it was a frustrating and difficult moment, but fortunately we had a friend who visited China and came back with some capsules that I call miracle capsules. “After taking them, we feel relieved. Chest pains, fever heavy headaches vanished. They may not taste nice, but they do the work. That is the reason why one is committed to recommend them, highly so, to people that have Covid-19 or people that have gone through have Covid-19 or people that display symptoms of Covid-19.

“The solution that makes China free is now in our country and it’s very important that we take that solution and stay free and stay safe,” he said. Lesufi also said it did not take him long to recover, and that he immediately felt “some kind of relief” after taking the pills. However, Lesufi has now come out to say he realises that he participated in an unauthorised medical process after interacting with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

“For that, I sincerely apologise and hereby, unconditionally so, withdraw all the comments made during the product study. “The information was shared to the public without my permission. I trusted the pharmacist, the custodian of medicines, to guide me correctly but that was not the case. I trusted my pharmacist in this instance who invited me to participate in taking part in the product study and who claimed that the product was submitted for approval. “I also fully apologise that I did not verify with the Regulatory Authority, SAHPRA, if that was correct and acceptable.

“I sincerely apologise for my careless behaviour and will co-operate fully with SAHPRA to ensure that this matter is correctly addressed. “I have already started engaging with regulatory compliance unit of Sahpra to ensure that we reverse the incorrect information shared with the public. I have since asked the pharmacist, who knows the approval processes, to also co-operate with SAHPRA and avail all relevant information to the regulatory body. “I once more regret my participation in this incomplete process and the possible falsehood shared with members of the public,” Lesufi said.