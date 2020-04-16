Lesufi applauds police as they nab 46 suspects for school burglaries

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has applauded the police for arresting suspects linked to school break-ins. This comes after the number of suspects arrested for school burglaries in the province increased to 46. With schooling on hold around the country due to the global pandemic of Covid-19, suspected criminals have since capitalised helping themselves to various school equipment and burning down the education facilities. The total number of break-ins sits at 67 in Gauteng. The arrests began on Monday as police arrested 41 suspects around Gauteng. On Wednesday police arrested 3 more suspects in Sebokeng, where one of the suspects was found inside the school premises after allegedly breaking the window to gain entry. According to the department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, there are two latest suspects who were arrested in Katlehong. Mabona said the suspects were found in possession of stolen goods which belonged to schools around Katlehong.

Lesufi said the department is indebted to the police for the sterling work they had done.

“We are delighted, the police have done sterling work in arresting these recalcitrants who are persistent to disregard regulations enforced during this critical moment of the lockdown. We don’t understand where they find time to commit these crimes because everyone should be at home,” he said.

The MEC encouraged community members to continue alerting police officers should they witness any criminal activities in nearby schools.

Since the number of school break-ins has escalated during the lockdown, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela appointed a team of senior police officers tasked with investigating and identifying the perpetrators.

“I am pleased with the progress made by the team so far and I believe that more suspects will be arrested soon. We are appealing to the community to work with the police in exposing those with intentions of depriving children a better education in a conducive environment,” Mawela said.

The Star