Johannesburg - A Parktown Boys High School water polo first-team trip to Bloemfontein has been cancelled in honour of Enoch Mpianzi, a Grade 8 pupil who tragically drowned at a school camp last week.

This was announced by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi during a press briefing in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

“Parktown (Boys High School) had arranged a trip to Bloemfontein, we jointly took a decision to cancel this trip in honour of Enoch,” said Lesufi.

School Governing Body spokesperson, Kim Van Ens, confirmed the trip had indeed been cancelled.

Lesufi is also expected to attend a parents meeting at the Wits University auditorium on Friday night at 6pm, where parents will be allowed a platform to voice their concerns about the school.

“The ​SGB of the school will not escape our scrutiny. We will be guided by parents of the school later this evening on the kind of action we should take or not take,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi also applauded parents who had taken a stand by picketing outside the school all week, and implored the SGB to engage the parents, instead of ignoring them.

“We welcome the voice of the parents picketing outside the school. The SGB must go meet with those parents, they must build that relationship,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Lesufi also announced the suspension of school principal Malcolm Williams and all district officials who had been involved in the school’s application for the Grade 8 trip to Nyati Lodge.

He said the application was never approved, and thus, the attendance of the pupils, prefects and teachers, was unauthorized.

“Accountability is a value that is paramount to our government in the service of our people. We have enquired the roles of all persons who are in the line of authority and have responsibility to care for and support our learners in schools.

“In this regard, we have concluded that the principal of the school is the delegated authority with the responsibility for the safety of our learners in schools.

“We have therefore served the headmaster of Parktown Boys High School with a letter of precautionary suspension in order for the investigations to proceed without hindrance,” Lesufi said.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the suspension of Parktown Boys High School principal Malcolm Williams during a press briefing in Johannesburg.

He would not be drawn on commenting on the principal's suspension, and said the forensic investigation would shed more light in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a memorial service for Enoch Mpianzi will be held next Tuesday morning. It remains unclear at this stage, whether it would be held at his former primary school, or at Parktown Boys High.

He is expected to be buried next Saturday, Lesufi said, after meeting with his family on Friday morning.

