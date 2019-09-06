The Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi expressed shock and grief over the death of two Grade 11 learners from Noordwyk Secondary School. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi expressed shock and grief over the death of two Grade 11 learners from Noordwyk Secondary School. It is alleged that two teenagers committed suicide in the course of one week. A 17-year-old Dimakatso Shai committed suicide on 2 September 2019 and 18-year-old boy Seandaryl Masuku took his life on 5 September 2019.

A memorial service for Shai was conducted on Thursday and she will be laid to rest on Saturday at Church Christ, 9th and 11th Road in Midrand at 8:00. Memorial and funeral services arrangements for Masuku will be announced at a later stage.

“It is unfortunate and regrettable that learners took their own lives in this manner. We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the school community, during this time of grief. No words are enough to express our sorrow at a loss of a child. We hope that the families will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss,” said Lesufi.

It is unknown what prompted the two learners to commit suicide.

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding both deaths.