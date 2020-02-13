Gauteng education and youth development MEC Panyaza Lesufi. File picture: ANA/Bhekikhaya Mabaso

PORT ELIZABETH - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed sadness at the death of yet another learner in the province, who died after she was hit by a vehicle, the education department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 11-year-old Grade 6 girl learner from Raikana Primary School in Soshanguve was knocked down allegedly by a teacher from Arethabeng Primary School.

She was taken to a local clinic but died while she was receiving medical treatment. 

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old non-verbal learner with autism at Ecaleni School for learners with special needs in Tembisa was raped allegedly by a 17-year-old fellow learner from the vocational section, the statement said. 

It alleges that the perpetrator followed the 15-year-old and allegedly raped her behind a classroom. An assistant teacher saw the perpetrator coming from behind the classroom zipping up his pants and the victim was also seen pulling up her pants. 

The school called the police who arrested the perpetrator and later released him into the custody of his parents.

Both learners' parents were informed about the incident and the Gauteng education department said  the school governing body would take the necessary action in the matter. 

"Our Psycho Social Unit will be supporting both schools tomorrow," the department said in a statement. 

African News Agency 