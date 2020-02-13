Gauteng education and youth development MEC Panyaza Lesufi. File picture: ANA/Bhekikhaya Mabaso

PORT ELIZABETH - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed sadness at the death of yet another learner in the province, who died after she was hit by a vehicle, the education department said in a statement on Wednesday. The 11-year-old Grade 6 girl learner from Raikana Primary School in Soshanguve was knocked down allegedly by a teacher from Arethabeng Primary School.

She was taken to a local clinic but died while she was receiving medical treatment.

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old non-verbal learner with autism at Ecaleni School for learners with special needs in Tembisa was raped allegedly by a 17-year-old fellow learner from the vocational section, the statement said.

It alleges that the perpetrator followed the 15-year-old and allegedly raped her behind a classroom. An assistant teacher saw the perpetrator coming from behind the classroom zipping up his pants and the victim was also seen pulling up her pants.