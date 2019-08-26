Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng MEC for education and youth development, Panyaza Lesufi, on Monday announced that 20 bogus schools in Ivory Park, Ekurhuleni have been shut down. Star Combined, Four Comprehensive and our Legacy Combined were amongst the schools and accounted for more than 400 learners.

"The department has begun to conduct an audit with an intention to accommodate all affected learners in neighbouring schools.

"My interest lies in protecting the future of these children and as such, they must all be accommodated in public schools. We call upon parents to cooperate and not continue to register their children in unregistered learning institutions," said Lesufi.

