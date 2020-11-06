Lesufi to give family report into death of boy found at bottom of school’s pool

Johannesburg – The family of the teenager who was found dead at his school’s swimming pool in January are a step closer to finding out the truth about events that led to their child’s death.

The naked, lifeless body of Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko, 13, was discovered at the bottom of a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg just after schools reopened this year.

His mother, Lucia Seboko, said at the time that she did not believe it was a drowning. She said not only was her son a good swimmer who had been swimming since he was 4 years old, when his body was found there was a cut next to his lip on his right cheek, a cut across the back of his neck and also on top of his head.

“This is not a drowning. I suspect somebody must have pinned him down,” she said at the time.

On Friday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was expected to visit the family to present an investigative report on the incident