Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Tuesday that 3366 learners still needed to be placed in schools for the 2018 academic year.

"I want to assure those parents that we will place your children by the 15th of February," the MEC said while briefing the media at Reiger Park High School, East of Johannesburg.

Lesufi added that there was an increasing trend of learners from Zimbabwe, Burundi and India needing placements.

"We have accepted these learners."

When the 2018 academic year started two weeks ago, there were around 32 000 children that still needed to be placed.

Lesufi said that he had met with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and an agreement was reached that they would no longer protest outside Hoerskool Overvaal.

Protests erupted after the school refused an instruction by the Gauteng education department to accept 55 English-speaking pupils as they did not have capacity.

He added that the same message was sent to various teacher unions and organisations and they agreed to allow teaching to proceed peacefully.

"We believe we have resolved the impulse outside Hoerskool Overvaal, we have made an application directly to the Constitutional Court."

African News Agency/ANA