Let our nation heal: Tshwane songstress Nosy Lee comes alive in collabo with DJ Edit SA

Pretoria - Songstress Nosy Lee literally comes alive in DJ Edit SA's new single Bawo (Prayer for the Nation), which is due for release later this month. "I guess it's because I had never written for and sang on a dance track before. I'm super excited," she said with a laugh.

And this is coming from a songwriter and vocalist who's seen and done it all. Nosy Lee has, over the years, collaborated with great and extremely talented producers such as Record L Jones, Corry Da Groove, Steve Group, Kalawa Jazmee, superstars DJ Maphorisa, Godson, and many more. Her collaboration with DJ Edit SA, the Afro house producer, record label owner, DJ and recording artist, came about by pure luck - or, as she called it, “the hand of God”.

Nosy Lee, who, like DJ Edit SA, is based in Pretoria, was on an interview on Garankuwa FM with Percy Sleash SA in December. DJ Edit SA happened to be a listener of the show on that day and liked what he heard. He then contacted the presenter, who hooked him up with Nosy Lee. "I happened to be looking for a vocalist for this killer beat I had just made, and the moment I heard Nosy, I knew she was the one I was looking for," DJ Edit SA said.

Nosy Lee wrote the lyrics for Bawo in just under an hour, right in the studio ahead of the recording session. “I don't prepare in advance or rehearse. I prefer to write in studio, talk of thinking on my feet," she said. “The song, Bawo (Prayer for the Nation), is a very close song to her heart. With everything happening around the world, from killings, jealousy and shootings, the song is a cry for God to have mercy on us as a nation - prayer for healing and forgiveness and a call for unity.

“I know I speak for DJ Edit SA as well when I say, 'I pray that our nation will find healing through this song'.” Nosy Lee describes herself as a lead vocalist, songwriter and sometimes a vocal coach. “I actually started singing when I was 7 years old, doing mostly choral music at the time.

“I'm also from a very musical family, where we can all sing, and with this background, I then ventured into the sonic realm of jazz, lounge, Afro pop and soul music from a very tender age. "When I was about 16 years old, I made the choice to pursue music as a professional career. All it took was to start a band, and since then, I've never looked back,” she said. Nosy Lee is working on a song on which she plans to feature upcoming musicians from her Soshanguve neighbourhood. The goal is to create an anthem for her township.