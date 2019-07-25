File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg Regional Court sentenced a 23-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 4-year-old girl, police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said Menzi Mzubanzi Ngonyolo was convicted on Tuesday. His name will be entered in the register of sexual offenders. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The rape occurred in October 2017.

Mbele said Ngonyolo was arrested on the same day of the incident after the little girl told her mother about the rape.

- African News Agency (ANA)