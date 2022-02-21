Life in jail for two men who kidnapped Joburg woman, killed her and took her car

Pretoria - Provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has welcomed a hefty sentence handed down to Lucky Mshubi (36) and Thabo Mambila (31) after they were convicted for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the High Court in Johannesburg sentenced the duo on Friday.

“On 22 April 2021, the victim's flat was broken into at Lenasia South by two suspects who kidnapped and took off with the victim's vehicle,” said Sello. She said a meticulous investigation conducted by Sergeant Phillip Mofokeng of the Gauteng provincial anti-gang unit led to the discovery of the stolen vehicle and the arrest of Mshubi. He was also found with some of the woman’s belongings. “Further investigations led to the arrest of the second suspect, Thabo Mambila and the discovery of the body of the victim, which was buried in a shallow grave at Mshubi's yard,” said Sello.

On Friday, the High Court in Johannesburg found both Mshubi and Mambila guilty on five charges and sentenced them to life imprisonment for murder. Additionally, Mshubi was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment for robbery, while Mambila got 15 years imprisonment. For housebreaking, the two men go five years each, plus an additional three years in jail for the kidnapping. Meanwhile, Mawela has commended the investigating team that “worked tirelessly with dedication” in ensuring that the perpetrators are arrested and face the might of the law.