Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) hailed the Gauteng North High Court's ruling to sentence convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow to life imprisonment, saying it send "a strong message to those who commit acts of violence against women and children." "South African women and children are under siege by predators of vile acts of sexual assault and Gender Based Violence. They often suffer in silence at the hands of a callous government," said DA national spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sekhe in a statement released on Thursday.

The DA said the party always held the view that Ninow deserved the maximum possible punishment.

The Gauteng North High Court has sentenced Ninow to life behind bars for rape and five years for drug possession.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Mokhine said he took into account the fact that Ninow is a young adult, has an infant child of his own and that there was a good chance that he could be rehabilitated. He said that Ninow had failed to prove that he was genuinely remorseful.