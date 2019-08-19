Picture: succo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - The three Krugersdorp serial killers who formed part of a Satanic cult dubbed "Electus Per Deus" (Chosen by God) and carried out a spate of murders in Krugersdorp were sentenced to life in prison in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday. Judge Ellem Jacob Francis sentenced mastermind Cecilia Steyn to at least 13 life sentences while Zak Valentine was handed eight life sentences. Their co-accused Marcel Steyn was handed seven life sentences.

The trio were found guilty on 32 counts between them, including 11 of murder. The other counts include fraud, racketeering and robbery, which they committed between 2012 and 2016.

The judge described the case as the worst case he has presided over in his 18 years as a judge.

Marcel, who is only 21 years old, is believed to have been 14 when she and her accomplices went on their deadly spree.

During the sentencing proceedings, the court heard Marcel had the mindset of a 10-year-old child, that she had been brainwashed by her aunt Cecilia and also that she had a minor role in the gruesome crimes committed by the group.

Zak Valentine, Cecilia Steyn and Marcel Steyn at the South Gauteng High court during their sentencing for the murder spree which claimed 11 lives. Picture: Brenda Masilela/African News Agency (ANA)





Marcel's mother, Marinda, as well as her brother Le Roux, were also part of the cult.

Marinda is currently serving 11 life terms and 115 years while Le Roux entered into a plea bargain arrangement with the State.

He was sentenced to 35 years in jail for seven murders, 10 years of which was suspended on condition that he testify at the trial.

Another member of the group, John Barnard, who also testified during the trial, is currently serving 20 years.

African News Agency/ANA