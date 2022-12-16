Lifesaving SA offers to make baptism rituals safer to avoid drownings

Cape Town – Lifesaving South Africa is offering to help religious leaders to train them on how to conduct the ceremonies safely and avoid baptism drownings. It comes after the deaths of at least 15 people during a baptism ceremony at the Jukskei River.

Speaking to eNCA, the director of Drowning Prevention at Lifesaving SA, Mzi Mayedwa, said that the drownings at the Jukskei River were an unfortunate accident that could have been prevented. “As lifesaving South Africa we are calling upon religious leaders to work with us in making sure that as religious leaders they are making use of areas that are patrolled. “Because if they are not use areas that are patrolled they will be putting the lives of their congregants at risk,” he said.

He also said that they were fully aware that not all areas had life guards, hence they were always sending the message that religious leaders should keep contact with them so that whenever they go to perform these rituals they can be aware of precautions. “We are always encouraging them not to use rivers or dams where they are unable to swim because if you they unable to swim themselves they are at risk, and if not informed about the water they are also placing their lives at risk. “At least as Life Saving South Africa we do have over 80 life-saving clubs around the country where we encourage the religious leaders to actually contact us so that we can point them in the right direction.”

He further said that they do have a database of the faith-based organisations that are performing rituals in the rivers and are in the process of contacting them. “Also, we have municipalities that employ our life guards and they are always on standby for emergency purpose,” Mayedwa said. IOL