Rustenburg - A lioness mauled a 22-year-old woman to death at a game lodge north of Pretoria on Tuesday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said paramedics were called to assist at a game lodge in the Hammanskraal area.

"Reports from the scene allege that a 22-year-old female victim was attacked and mauled by a lioness.

"When Netcare 911 paramedics arrived at the scene bystanders had initiated CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation]. Tragically the victim had sustained severe injuries and she died at the scene."

African News Agency/ANA