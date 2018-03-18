Johannesburg - Food company Tiger Brands said on Monday it had decided to recall to include all products at the Pretoria facility of its Value Added Meat Products (VAMP) brand, after a national recall both its Polokwane and Germiston over a listeriosis outbreak.

"Production at the plant, which produces the company’s SNAX brand, will also be suspended," the company said in a statement.

Read: #Listeriosis: Shoprite recalls Farmer’s Deli red, smoked viennas

#Listeriosis: Enterprise and Rainbow Chicken issued with recall notices

Woolworths recalls ready-to-eat products 'as a precautionary measure'

"This decision was taken as a result of the detection of Listeria monocytogenes at the facility, following heightened testing protocols which have been introduced."

African News Agency/ANA