LIVE BLOG: Joburg CBD fire - death toll continues to climb

While the death toll from the inferno which gutted a hijacked building in the Joburg CBD on Thursday continues to escalate, City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) were faced with the sordid reality of carrying charred bodies out of the building. “It is a sad day indeed in the City of Johannesburg,” Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika at the scene.

By 10.30 on Thursday, the revised death toll showed that at least 73 bodies have been removed from the gutted building. One of the deceased people is a toddler. Mulaudzi said in his decades of serving in the emergency service, he had not seen such a harrowing scene. Read more here

The death toll from the fire that gutted a hijacked building in Marshalltown, in the Johannesburg CBD might increase as emergency workers intensify their search and recovery, the City's EMS said.

It is like an informal settlement City of Joburg's EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi said the fire had been extinguished and emergency services had begun a search and recovery in the five-storey residential building. Countless people have been left homeless after a fire ripped through a building in the Joburg CBD. More than 60 people have died. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA)

“At this stage, the number of fatalities might increase. Since we have stopped firefighting operations, the fire has been extinguished, we are doing what we call search and recovery, just to make sure that each and every floor is checked for bodies,” Mulaudzi said speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika from the scene. “You will understand that it is like an informal settlement, inside a building. So we have to go through all the debris inside the building, floor by floor to make sure that we can be able to recover more bodies out of this fire incident.” Read more here