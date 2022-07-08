LIVE FEED: SAPS updates on investigations into July Unrest

South Africa experienced violent civil unrest, mainly in parts of the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, between July 8 – July 17.

Durban – The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster will today give an update on the events that unfolded in July last year.

The unrest was characterised by social media mobilisation leading to looting, destruction of property and the disruption of economic activity.

In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa, announced the appointment of an expert panel to review South Africa’s response to the unrest. More directly, the panel was required to review South Africa’s preparedness and shortcomings in responding to the unrest.

The media briefing will provide progress on the implementation of the recommendations by the expert panel as well as criminal cases and economic impact on livelihoods, emanating from the failed insurrection.