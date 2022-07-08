Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LIVE FEED: SAPS updates on investigations into July Unrest

SAPS members monitor Queen Nandi drive in the vicinity of Avoca, in 2021, after a score of people who support former president Jacob Zuma looted the Game Warehouse in Durban, KZN. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

SAPS members monitor Queen Nandi drive in the vicinity of Avoca, in 2021, after a score of people who support former president Jacob Zuma looted the Game Warehouse in Durban, KZN. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster will today give an update on the events that unfolded in July last year.

South Africa experienced violent civil unrest, mainly in parts of the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, between July 8 – July 17.

Story continues below Advertisement

The unrest was characterised by social media mobilisation leading to looting, destruction of property and the disruption of economic activity.

In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa, announced the appointment of an expert panel to review South Africa’s response to the unrest. More directly, the panel was required to review South Africa’s preparedness and shortcomings in responding to the unrest.

The media briefing will provide progress on the implementation of the recommendations by the expert panel as well as criminal cases and economic impact on livelihoods, emanating from the failed insurrection.

More on this

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

crimeSAPSKwaZulu-NatalGautengSouth AfricaCyril RamaphosaCrime and courtsLootingCivil UnrestProtests

Share