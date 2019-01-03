Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announcing the results of the National Senior Certificate examinations at a media briefing in Pretoria.
The minister's announcement comes after the release of the Independent Examinations Board results earlier today.
WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE:
The Independent Examinations Board's 2018 pass rate is 98.92% - a slight increase on last year’s pass rate of 98.76%.
All successful IEB candidates achieved a pass that will allow them to enrol at tertiary institutions at one of the three levels:
* 90.65% of the cohort achieved entry to degree study (compared to 88.50% in 2017)
* 7.33% qualified for entry to diploma study (compared to 8.95% in 2017)
* 0.95% achieved entry for study at the Higher Certificate level (compared to 1.30% in 2017)
Motshekga also hosted a breakfast for top achievers from around the country in Midrand.
Visit IOL's Matrics page for all the latest National Senior Certificate results and news.
IOL