Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga at a congratulatory breakfast with the Class of 2018 top achievers in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announcing the results of the National Senior Certificate examinations at a media briefing in Pretoria.

The minister's announcement comes after the release of the Independent Examinations Board results earlier today. 

WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE:


The Independent Examinations Board's 2018 pass rate is 98.92% - a slight increase on last year’s pass rate of 98.76%.

All successful IEB candidates achieved a pass that will allow them to enrol at tertiary institutions at one of the three levels:

* 90.65% of the cohort achieved entry to degree study (compared to 88.50% in 2017)

* 7.33% qualified for entry to diploma study (compared to 8.95% in 2017)

* 0.95% achieved entry for study at the Higher Certificate level (compared to 1.30% in 2017)

Motshekga also hosted a breakfast for top achievers from around the country in Midrand.

Visit IOL's Matrics page for all the latest National Senior Certificate results and news.

IOL