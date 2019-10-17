Convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow stands in the dock before testifying in mitigation of sentence in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Photo: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA).

Pretoria - The grandmother of convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow is expected to continue her testimony when proceedings resume on Thursday. Pauline Gericke began testifying in mitigation of sentencing on Wednesday afternoon, painfully taking the court through Ninow's battle with drug addiction.

Gericke told the court it was only when he was high on drugs that Ninow became a completely different person.

She also used her testimony to apologise to the victim's family.

Wednesday also saw psychologist Marina Genis, a probation officer and Ninow himself take the stand.