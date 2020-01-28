Enock went missing during a water activity at a Grade 8 orientation camp in Brits on the first day of the 2020 academic year, but his body was only found on Thursday. The boy was last seen on Wednesday when a water raft he and other pupils had built overturned on the Crocodile River on the first day of the camp.
The teenager's death has made headlines across the country and many South Africans were harshly critical of what they labelled the lack of care and attention from educators who accompanied the pupils on the camp.
The Department of Basic Education has appointed a private legal firm to fully investigate the incident and Gauteng Education MEC Panyazi Lesufi gave instruction that all school excursions in the province must be approved by him.
WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE: