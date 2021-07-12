Violence and looting continued in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa warning that those behind the violent protests and anarchy would be arrested and prosecuted.

KwaMashu Shopping Centre was set alight on Monday morning as protestors looting stores inside the mall.

VIDEO: @NewsBotZA/ IOL Politics#zumaprotests #FreeZuma #ShutdownSA

My father's small business went through challenges like Durban floods & the pandemic in the last year or so. But the looting is the most devastating. Systemic inequality fueled by thieving politicians is ruining this country. Impunity at every level. #SouthAfricaisBurning

EFF Statement On Ramaphosa Incompetency At Handling Covid-19 And Uprisings In Kwa-Zulu Natal And Gauteng

Sporadic violence has erupted, with dozens arrested after looting in KwaZulu-Natal, where ex-president Jacob Zuma is in jail, and in Johannesburg.

🎥 Doctor Ngcobo/ @AfriNewsAgency

Brookside Mall, a fairly new shopping complex, in Pietermaritzburg has gone up in flames this morning. The mall is situated alongside the N3 freeway as it passes through PMB. The city, which is situated in a valley, is being engulfed by smoke. @CyrilRamaphosa DO SOMETHING!!!😭💔

Exclusive footage.Police officers are seen leaving people to loot at Shoprite in Point, Durban whilst also looting. The female officers are seen loading a police van. An eye witness tells me she saw police physically stocking cooler boxes,mostly liquor. #sabcnews

Using your common sense. By watching this video, one could tell that this is not about Zuma supporters but tribe. This is jeppe hostel. This guys are Zulus most of them here. They are singing Zulus song of war. What does that tells you.?

The Foundation will approach the @SAHRCommission tomorrow to report Pres Ramaphosa for his reckless, devisive & unsubstantiated allegations about ethnic based mobilisation.

Where is his evidence that these country-wide protests are ethnic based? pic.twitter.com/kT6bRz9vi5 — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 11, 2021

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Johannesburg – one in Alexandra and the other in Jeppestown – as looting, intimidation and violence, which began on Friday in KwaZulu-Natal, persists.

In parts of Gauteng – especially in in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni – shops were looted, properties and cars torched as the violence saw paramedics fleeing for their safety on Sunday. Groups of people ran amok in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni and other parts of the province on Sunday.

Looting and mayhem continued in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, with major routes being closed to traffic. Durban's public transport system was not operating and even funerals had been put on hold.