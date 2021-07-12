NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg has gone up in flames this morning. The mall is situated alongside the N3 freeway. Screen grab
LIVE UPDATES: Looting, violence continues in Gauteng, KZN

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 23m ago

Violence and looting continued in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa warning that those behind the violent protests and anarchy would be arrested and prosecuted.

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Johannesburg – one in Alexandra and the other in Jeppestown – as looting, intimidation and violence, which began on Friday in KwaZulu-Natal, persists.

In parts of Gauteng – especially in in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni – shops were looted, properties and cars torched as the violence saw paramedics fleeing for their safety on Sunday. Groups of people ran amok in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni and other parts of the province on Sunday.

Looting and mayhem continued in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, with major routes being closed to traffic. Durban's public transport system was not operating and even funerals had been put on hold.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KZN said taxis would not be operating. The entire N3 Toll Route, in both directions, from Harrismith in the Free State to Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal, was closed to traffic as “a result of the current spate of uncontrollable violent attacks on road users, trucks, security and emergency services and businesses”.

Reports from Pietermaritzburg on Monday indicated that Brookside Mall had gone up in flames this morning. The mall is situated alongside the N3 freeway as it passes through the city. Yesterday, shops were looted in the Durban CBD, Tongaat, Verulam, Amanzimtoti, Springfield and Overport on Sunday. Protesters continued to loot shopping centres on Monday morning.

The violence and looting continues despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plea last night that while the Constitution guarantees everyone's right to freely express themselves and to engage in peaceful protest, the violence and looting are endangering lives and damaging efforts to rebuild the economy. Ramaphosa warned that those behind the violent protests and anarchy would be arrested and prosecuted.

Without referring specifically to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa said those who may feel hurt and angry at this moment had no justification for resorting to ’’violent, destructive and disruptive actions’’.

