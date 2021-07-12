LIVE UPDATES: Looting, violence continues in Gauteng, KZN
Violence and looting continued in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa warning that those behind the violent protests and anarchy would be arrested and prosecuted.
LIVE NEWS FEED:
- 10.26am
KwaMashu Shopping Centre was set alight on Monday morning as protestors looting stores inside the mall.— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
VIDEO: @NewsBotZA/ IOL Politics#zumaprotests #FreeZuma #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/hc3z5eDIp6
- 9.44am
My father's small business went through challenges like Durban floods & the pandemic in the last year or so. But the looting is the most devastating. Systemic inequality fueled by thieving politicians is ruining this country. Impunity at every level. #SouthAfricaisBurning— Fathima (@FathiMahomedy) July 12, 2021
- 9.40am
EFF Statement On Ramaphosa Incompetency At Handling Covid-19 And Uprisings In Kwa-Zulu Natal And Gauteng— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 12, 2021
- 8.41am
Sporadic violence has erupted, with dozens arrested after looting in KwaZulu-Natal, where ex-president Jacob Zuma is in jail, and in Johannesburg.— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
Read the full story here: https://t.co/IP5JM1a2q4
🎥 Doctor Ngcobo/ @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/elBXTRlzk4
- 7.03am
Brookside Mall, a fairly new shopping complex, in Pietermaritzburg has gone up in flames this morning. The mall is situated alongside the N3 freeway as it passes through PMB. The city, which is situated in a valley, is being engulfed by smoke. @CyrilRamaphosa DO SOMETHING!!!😭💔— Rianté Padayachee (@RianteP) July 12, 2021
- 7.03am
Exclusive footage.Police officers are seen leaving people to loot at Shoprite in Point, Durban whilst also looting. The female officers are seen loading a police van. An eye witness tells me she saw police physically stocking cooler boxes,mostly liquor. #sabcnews— Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) July 12, 2021
- Monday, July 12, 3.19am
Using your common sense. By watching this video, one could tell that this is not about Zuma supporters but tribe. This is jeppe hostel. This guys are Zulus most of them here. They are singing Zulus song of war. What does that tells you.?— Jingles_Pereira (@JinglesPereira) July 12, 2021
- Sunday, July 11, 10.50pm
The Foundation will approach the @SAHRCommission tomorrow to report Pres Ramaphosa for his reckless, devisive & unsubstantiated allegations about ethnic based mobilisation.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 11, 2021
Where is his evidence that these country-wide protests are ethnic based?
Where is his evidence that these country-wide protests are ethnic based? pic.twitter.com/kT6bRz9vi5
Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Johannesburg – one in Alexandra and the other in Jeppestown – as looting, intimidation and violence, which began on Friday in KwaZulu-Natal, persists.
In parts of Gauteng – especially in in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni – shops were looted, properties and cars torched as the violence saw paramedics fleeing for their safety on Sunday. Groups of people ran amok in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni and other parts of the province on Sunday.
Looting and mayhem continued in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, with major routes being closed to traffic. Durban's public transport system was not operating and even funerals had been put on hold.
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KZN said taxis would not be operating. The entire N3 Toll Route, in both directions, from Harrismith in the Free State to Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal, was closed to traffic as “a result of the current spate of uncontrollable violent attacks on road users, trucks, security and emergency services and businesses”.
Reports from Pietermaritzburg on Monday indicated that Brookside Mall had gone up in flames this morning. The mall is situated alongside the N3 freeway as it passes through the city. Yesterday, shops were looted in the Durban CBD, Tongaat, Verulam, Amanzimtoti, Springfield and Overport on Sunday. Protesters continued to loot shopping centres on Monday morning.
The violence and looting continues despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plea last night that while the Constitution guarantees everyone's right to freely express themselves and to engage in peaceful protest, the violence and looting are endangering lives and damaging efforts to rebuild the economy. Ramaphosa warned that those behind the violent protests and anarchy would be arrested and prosecuted.
Without referring specifically to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa said those who may feel hurt and angry at this moment had no justification for resorting to ’’violent, destructive and disruptive actions’’.
