LIVE UPDATES: #RebuildSA - SANDF troops deployed to Western Cape as KZN, Gauteng mop up

Members of the South African National Defence were on Friday set to hit the streets of the Western Cape as a proactive precaution. The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been informed that the SANDF will be deploying as part of the national deployment of soldiers gazetted earlier this week amid the looting and civil unrest that broke out earlier this week in Gauteng, and still continues in KwaZulu-Natal.

In KZN and Gauteng in the meanwhile, mop up operations were continuing as stakeholders continue to band together to rebuild in the aftermath of the violent and fiery and destructive riots. LIVE FEED 3.51pm

Carvin Goldstone encourages communities to clean up their areas 3.50pm 3.45pm Residents in KwaZulu-Natal who have barricaded their communities and have set up neighbourhood watches and patrols to protect themselves from looters have turned to Zello, a walkie-talkie app to communicate with each other and co-ordinate their efforts. 3.39pm

UNPRECEDENTED | Police Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale said on Friday that in recent weeks the SAPS have experienced moments which were unprecedented in the history of the country. “We have encountered a moment none of us thought would ever happen, where we had to act against a former head of state, in this case former president Jacob Zuma, for a sentence meted out by the Constitutional Court,” Mathale said. 3.33pm Beaches on the KZN North Coast are closed amid a chemical spillage.

eThekwini municipality announced a joint decision with the KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) Department and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife to close the beaches north of uMgeni estuary due to the environmental and potential human health impact of a chemical spillage into the Umhlanga Lagoon. 3 Several eThekwini healthcare facilities opened for emergencies on Friday. This follows a week of looting and violent unrest in the province.

The City said limited services were on offer due to staff shortages. 3.22pm Qhawe Sithole, the Ubuntu Wealth CEO who was this week arrested for alleged looting has been released on bail, while his alma mater, Hilton College has threatened to expel him from its Old Boys societies. Sithole, the founder and CEO of the Pretoria-based Ubuntu Wealth Management,

was later suspended by his company for allegedly looting a washing machine, a bar stool, alcohol, a bicycle and braai accessories, items which were found in his Jeep Wrangler at a police roadblock in Durban. 3.19pm GRIM OUTLOOK | Political economy analyst Daniel Silke said the combination of Covid-19, the unrest and looting and the already poor economy was a “triple whammy”, and for the rest of the year, the economy is going to struggle. More here

3.16pm CHARGE THEM WITH TREASON | THE DA will lay treason and terrorism charges against unnamed instigators of the #FreeJacobZuma protests and the subsequent looting KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng it accuses of trying to overthrow President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration. DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said the official opposition had seen WhatsApp chats between individuals who identified themselves as members of ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal. She said the messages appeared to indicate their intentions to destabilise and remove the current government.

More here 3.10pm N3 HIGHWAY REOPENED | The N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng has been fully re-opened. This follows the full closure of the southern section of the route shortly before midnight on Sunday, 11 July 2021. Violent unrest first broke out a week ago, on Friday night (09 July 2021) in the vicinity of Mooi Plaza when 23 trucks were torched.

With the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and support of local authorities, on Wednesday and Thursday this week, N3TC and its service providers could commence with urgent maintenance and repair works to prepare the road for re-opening. N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra said: “As a general safety precaution, it is highly recommended that long-distance trips are undertaken during daylight hours. “Although the N3 Toll Route is now open, N3TC appeals to road users to please travel with utmost caution and patience, and to adhere to all safety precautions and regulations,” stresses Ms Dhoogra.