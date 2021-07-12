South Africans are hoping for an end to the violence, looting and intimidation that has rocked the country after President Cyril Ramaphosa said last night he would mobilise all available resources and capabilities to restore order in the country, though the EFF intends to challenge the decision to deploy the SANDF. LIVE NEWS FEED:

Watch the President’s speech here 8.34pm President Cyril Ramaphosa to SA: “ I greet you with a heavy heart”. 8.29am Looting is continuing across the country tonight. eNCA's @RONALDMASINDA is at the Queensmead Mall in Durban. #DStv403 #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/udJ74l2LwW — eNCA (@eNCA) July 12, 2021 8.28pm The association said it wanted to add its voice to calls by Business Unity South Africa and other business associations for the government to take action urgently. https://t.co/Q5vZgG9EPv — Business Report (@busrep) July 12, 2021 8.18pm From the New York Times:

More here 5.40pm The Gcaba Brothers, who run minibus taxis in KZN and Gauteng, have denied that they were responsible for the violent scenes playing out in the streets of KZN and Gauteng. In a statement shared by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, the brothers said although they were in support of former president Jacob Zuma as a family relative, they did not wish to blur the lines.

They said the business had also been affected by the events taking place. 8.42pm In all of Limpopo we refuse to join looting pic.twitter.com/kJQ8pfI9WF — GCIS_Limpopo (@LimpopoGcis) July 12, 2021 5.27pm All police officers who are currently on leave will report back to work amid the widespread violent protest and unrest. This comes after the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC) held an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the emerging issues connected to the ongoing riots and looting across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

More here 4.50pm Due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, all our stores in the area will be closed until further notice. We appreciate your patience and understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/jY0sSbtLxP — Clicks (@Clicks_SA) July 12, 2021 4.45pm Rioters loot the Jabulani Mall in Soweto on Monday. Video: AFP

4.33pm The Sandton City mall has decided to close its doors early as a precautionary measure. Sandton City is aware of the ongoing violent protests taking place in and around Johannesburg. As a precautionary measure, after consultation with the South African Police Service, the decision has been made to close the mall at 4pm on Monday, 12 July 2021. 1/3 — Sandton City (@SandtonCity) July 12, 2021 3.30pm President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday, as violence and looting continue to spread across KZN and Gauteng, amid calls for the release of former president Jacob Zuma. In a statement, the Presidency confirmed the SANDF had been deployed to assist the police in terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution.

Said the Presidency: “The President is on record as calling for calm and warning criminal elements that they will face the full might of law as lawlessness is brought to an end and economic activity is allowed to continue. “The majority of South Africans do not and should not tolerate violence, the destruction of property and the endangering of livelihoods. “People are urged to report criminals by sharing videos of criminal activity with the police.

“People are also asked to pay attention to what they post on social media and to be aware that the sharing of fake news or content that incites violence and looting is a crime. “It is also a crime to possess, receive and use stolen goods, or to interfere with the police in their execution of their duties”. President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation later today, Monday, 12 July 2021, on government’s response to persistent public violence in parts of the country. The exact time of the President’s address will be announced shortly. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 12, 2021 3.16pm Unrest Suspends SASSA payments at Cash Pay points#SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/vh3RmMMIal — SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) July 12, 2021 3.08pm Several shopping centres and malls in Gauteng were closed, while others experienced looting and violence on Monday. The Rea Vaya and Metrobus services were also suspended.

’’The Portfolio Committee is concerned that these sporadic protest actions which have been characterised by looting and vandalism are taking place at a time when the country is on adjusted alert level 4 as a means to contain the spread of the coronavirus. ’’What is of more concern is the blind involvement of young people in these illegal protest actions who we should be looking at as future leaders of this country... ’’We have noted that in some areas these protests and unrest have been accompanied by provocation and intimidation of innocent people who have nothing to do with whatever conditions that have given rise to these unlawful protest actions. In some instances some people who are involved in this unrest have fired live ammunition and injuring police officers.’’

1pm EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to the deployment of soldiers from the SANDF to Gauteng and KZN, threatening to join the riots if the soldiers were deployed. He has called for a political solution. No soldiers on our streets! Otherwise, we are joining. All fighters must be ready... they won't kill us all. We need a political solution to a political problem, not soldiers.#NoToSoldiers — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 12, 2021 12.53pm Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said in a statement they have agreed to recall all officers on leave or deployed elsewhere to curb the violence and looting centred in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. ’’We call on all our members to heed this call to defend our country from all these violent protests and urge all to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution in discharging their duties,’’ Popcru said. 12.50pm #SAShutdown Factories are now on fire & being looted in Eastwood, Pietermaritzburg. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/axkZx1Kcs0 — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 12, 2021 12.24pm Anticipating that the SANDF would be deployed, EFF leader Julius Malema said at the weekend: ’’You can't start with SA Police Service or SANDF as the first call. The question should be, where are the leaders to speak to their people? Are they scared of their people? And if the answer is yes, the next question should be: why are (they) leaders in the first place?”

You can't start with @SAPoliceService or @SANDF_ZA as the first call. The question should be: Where are the leaders to speak to their people? Are they scared of their people? And if the answer is yes, the next question should be: why are the leaders in the first place? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 11, 2021 12.18pm It's now started at Maponya Mall



Is there an iStore at Maponya mall??#ShutDownGauteng pic.twitter.com/Fe3F8iv0q3 — Sam (@Samsigma23) July 12, 2021 12.18pm The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says that it has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) "to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal Provinces respectively to quell the unrest that has gripped both Provinces in the last few days. The deployment will commence as soon as all deployment processes". "The duration and number of deploying soldiers will be determined based on the assessment of the situation on the ground by the relevant law enforcement agencies. Furthermore, it must be emphasised that the SANDF`s deployment objective is to provide safety and a safe working environment for members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies whilst they carry out their Constitutionally mandated law and order duties. SANDF deployment-related information updates will follow in due course". File PICTURE: WILLEM LAW. 12.12pm CONFIRMED: The South African National Defence Force is being deployed to volatile areas to deal with the unrest currently being experienced in parts of the country.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobhozi told IOL on Monday: ’’We received a request that we must deploy the SANDF to areas where there is unrest. As soon as the process has been completed, we will be able to deploy.’’ The SANDF is being deployed.



"We received a request that we must deploy the SANDF to areas where there is unrest. As soon as the process has been completed, we will be able to deploy" - Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobhozi #ShutdownSA — #ITSCOMINGHOME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SihleMlambo_) July 12, 2021 12.04pm SANDF deployed to Pietermaritzburg Television news channel, eNCA is reporting that the SANDF has been deployed in the Pietermaritzburg CBD.

12.04pm DA leader John Steenhuisen said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ’’reluctance to deal decisively with the ANC’s internal war has now seen this morph into a free-for-all looting spree’’. https://t.co/4chuEobMnC — IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021 11.24am The City said it was concerned about the number of videos circulating on social media allegedly showing Durban metro cops looting. https://t.co/60olbV5oav — IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021 11.42am Independent Media’s senior politics reporter Sihle Mavuso says ATMs have also been targeted amid the violent looting rocking KZN and Gauteng. He said ATM machines were targeted in KwaMashu at the KwaMashu Shopping Centre, north of Durban Bank ATMs were also targetted by looters of KwaMashu shopping centre. pic.twitter.com/uh40R03xVZ — Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) July 12, 2021 11.40am Passenger train service Metrorail has suspended train services in Gauteng following the escalation and spread of violence which erupted following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. #ZumaArrest https://t.co/c8CKPg9M6c — IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021 11.34am ETHEKWINI CLINICS AND COMMUNITY VACCINATION SITES CLOSED DUE TO CIVIL UNREST The public is informed that eThekwini Municipality’s healthcare facilities (clinics) and community vaccination sites are closed today, 12 July due to ongoing civil unrest across the City.

The Municipality has closed its clinics due to threats that have been directed at health facilities in the City. The ongoing civil unrest has also affected community vaccination sites which have been unable to operate today. The Municipality will reassess the situation during the day and advise the public accordingly.

Residents who qualify for phase 2 of the vaccination rollout, which includes those aged 50 and above are urged to continue to register to receive the vaccine. They can dial *134*832*ID number# or send the word REGISTER to 0600123456 on Whatsapp or alternatively enter their details at vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za. For health emergency, the public can contact the ambulance service on 10177 or visit hospitals near their area. 11.31am Ethekwini Mayor calls for calm:

Following an upsurge in violent public protests in the city, eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda has called for calm and urged Metro Police, Emergency and Fire Services to continue to maintain high visibility in all areas that have been identified as hot spots. Since the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma last week, the city continues to experience sporadic violent protests in areas such as Peacevale along the N3, Umgababa on the N2, KwaMashu, Inanda, Umlazi, Clermont, Pinetown and the CBD. “Working with the SAPS, we have developed an integrated safety plan which includes heightened police visibility in these hot spot areas. We have also activated our community structures to work with us to bring stability in the city.,” said Kaunda.

He reiterated government’s call that while it appreciates the anger among the people which was occasioned by the arrest of the former President, we must not put the lives of other people at risk by embarking on violent public protest and destroy property. He said that the country was still in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic which has adversely affected the economy and jobs. “We therefore request the residents of eThekwini to desist from embarking on violent actions which may exacerbate the economic crisis. Let us exercise restraint and prevent loss of lives and damage to property,” said Kaunda. While the city is facing this difficult situation, Kaunda said that the Municipality will do its utmost best to minimise service delivery interruptions. “We would like to commend our law enforcement agencies for working around the clock to stabilise the situation across the city.” said Kaunda

The NatJOINTS is receiving Intelligence support from its Intelligence Coordinating Committee comprising of SAPS Crime Intelligence, Defense Intelligence as well as State Security Intelligence, to enable law enforcement to counter these sporadic violent protests. Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances into the deaths of four people since the break out of violent protests in Gauteng. On Sunday morning, the police responded to a call from Alexandra Clinic where they found a body with gunshot wounds. Later that day, the body of a security guard with assault wounds was found at Jeppestown. The third body was discovered also on Sunday, in the evening in Dobsonville while the fourth body was discovered with gunshot wounds in Germiston. The cause of death for the security guard and as well as the body found in Dobsonville is part of investigations. In KwaZulu-Natal, there is a report of two people who have been killed, one in Inanda and the second one in Umbilo. The circumstances leading up to their deaths is under investigation.

The extent of damage to property and the looting of businesses will be determined at a later stage. 10.43am National police say that 219 people were arrested as of 8.30am today in connection with the violence and looting taking place. Of those arrested, 96 were Gauteng and 123 in KZN. Six people have died. 10.42am Pietermaritzburg High Court staff members have been warned not to come to work on Monday due to the violent protests taking place in the city. In a statement on Monday, the Office of the Chief Justice said: ’’Due to the current protest action in the Province, there is insufficient personnel at the court. The General Office (Annexed Building) will therefore be closed on the 12th July, 2021.’’

10.26am KwaMashu Shopping Centre was set alight on Monday morning as protestors looting stores inside the mall.

VIDEO: @NewsBotZA/ IOL Politics#zumaprotests #FreeZuma #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/hc3z5eDIp6 — IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021 9.44am My father's small business went through challenges like Durban floods & the pandemic in the last year or so. But the looting is the most devastating. Systemic inequality fueled by thieving politicians is ruining this country. Impunity at every level. #SouthAfricaisBurning pic.twitter.com/nip7b5ooEO — Fathima (@FathiMahomedy) July 12, 2021 9.40am EFF Statement On Ramaphosa Incompetency At Handling Covid-19 And Uprisings In Kwa-Zulu Natal And Gauteng pic.twitter.com/meQpuVMtVr — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 12, 2021 9.40am Due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, Dis-Chem Vaccination Sites and Dis-Chem Drive Through Testing Stations in the area will be closed today. We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience. 💚 KZN family, please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/EXSvvjXa2v — Dis-Chem (@Dischem) July 12, 2021 8.41am Sporadic violence has erupted, with dozens arrested after looting in KwaZulu-Natal, where ex-president Jacob Zuma is in jail, and in Johannesburg.

Read the full story here: https://t.co/IP5JM1a2q4

🎥 Doctor Ngcobo/ @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/elBXTRlzk4 — IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021 7.25am undefined 7.04am undefined 7.03am undefined 6.54am undefined 6.37am undefined 6.30am undefined 6.04am undefined Monday, July 12, 3.19am undefined Sunday, July 11, 10.50pm undefined undefinedundefinedundefinedundefinedundefinedundefinedundefinedundefinedundefined Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Johannesburg – one in Alexandra and the other in Jeppestown – as looting, intimidation and violence, which began on Friday in KwaZulu-Natal, persists. In parts of Gauteng – especially in in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni – shops were looted, properties and cars torched as the violence saw paramedics fleeing for their safety on Sunday. Groups of people ran amok in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni and other parts of the province on Sunday. Looting and mayhem continued in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, with major routes being closed to traffic. Durban's public transport system was not operating and even funerals had been put on hold.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KZN said taxis would not be operating. The entire N3 Toll Route, in both directions, from Harrismith in the Free State to Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal, was closed to traffic as “a result of the current spate of uncontrollable violent attacks on road users, trucks, security and emergency services and businesses”. Reports from Pietermaritzburg on Monday indicated that Brookside Mall had gone up in flames this morning. The mall is situated alongside the N3 freeway as it passes through the city. Yesterday, shops were looted in the Durban CBD, Tongaat, Verulam, Amanzimtoti, Springfield and Overport on Sunday. Protesters continued to loot shopping centres on Monday morning. The violence and looting continues despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plea last night that while the Constitution guarantees everyone's right to freely express themselves and to engage in peaceful protest, the violence and looting are endangering lives and damaging efforts to rebuild the economy. Ramaphosa warned that those behind the violent protests and anarchy would be arrested and prosecuted.