Sunday, November 20, 2022

Load shedding suspended until 5pm on Sunday

File picture: Itumeleng English

Published 8m ago

Johannesburg - Eskom has suspended load shedding from 8am - 5pm on Sunday due to the sufficient recovery in their generating capacity and pumped storage dam levels.

This comes after stage 4 load shedding was implemented by the power utility on Friday due to high levels of breakdowns and the depleted emergency generation reserves, with the utility only having 4 887MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 320MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

The units were returned to service. However, stage 4 load shedding continued throughout the weekend until 8am on Sunday.

The power utility has said that load shedding will be implemented at 5pm on Sunday, and the stage will be communicated at a later stage.

IOL

