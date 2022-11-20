Load shedding suspended until 5pm on Sunday

Johannesburg - Eskom has suspended load shedding from 8am - 5pm on Sunday due to the sufficient recovery in their generating capacity and pumped storage dam levels.

This comes after stage 4 load shedding was implemented by the power utility on Friday due to high levels of breakdowns and the depleted emergency generation reserves, with the utility only having 4 887MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 320MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.