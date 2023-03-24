Cape Town - Power utility Eskom says load shedding will remain at Stage 2 until 5am on Saturday morning, thereafter Stage 1 will be implemented until 4pm on Saturday afternoon. In a statement, Eskom said it expected load shedding to be suspended by Sunday.

"On Sunday afternoon, Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from until Monday afternoon," said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena. Mokwena said breakdowns were currently at 14 489MW of generating capacity while 6 190MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance. She said in the last 24 hours, three generation units had returned to service at Hendrina, Majuba and Tutuka power stations.

"In the same period, a generating unit at Arnot, Camden, Kriel and Tutuka power stations were taken off-line for repairs. "The delays in returning units to service at Duvha and Medupi power stations continue," Mokwena said. Mokwena further added that Eskom will publish further updates as soon as any significant changes occur.