

Cape Town - Eskom has announced that due to continued pressure on the national grid, the power utility will implement Stage 4 load shedding from 13:00 until 22:00 on Monday.

"Since this morning, we have unexpectedly lost six additional generating units which have put additional strain on the system," said Eskom in a statement.





Stage 4 calls for 4000MW to be rotationally load shed nationwide.





South Africans are urged to use electricity sparingly to switch off geysers, non-essential lighting and other electrical appliances to reduce pressure.







Eskom said earlier on Monday that it would implement staggered power cuts, a day after enforcing the first load shedding since December 9. From 9:00, Stage 2 rotational load shedding was implemented.

Eskom has warned that this latest phase of load shedding could last until April.





