Johannesburg - Fifteen people have been injured - one of them critically - in a four-vehicle collision that included a minibus taxi along the N1 highway, near the R57 turnoff in Vanderbijlpark.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said when ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 6 am on Monday they found an elderly man who had sustained numerous injuries, leaving him in a critical condition. He was airlifted to hospital.

The others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Fifteen people were injured in a four-vehicle collision in Vanderbijlpark. PHOTO: Supplied by ER24

Meiring said a transport vehicle was found lying on its side across the two lanes while a taxi was found in the middle of the road. A panel van and light motor vehicle were found parked on the side of the road.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the multiple vehicle crash.

African News Agency/ANA