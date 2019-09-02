Photo: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter.

Johannesburg - The situation remains tense in Jeppestown and Malvern following the arrest of 25 people in connection with the looting and torching of shops in the areas over the weekend. On Sunday, chaos erupted in Jeppestown after criminals looted and torched foreign-owned shops following a fire at a building that claimed three lives.

According to the SowetanLIVE, the blaze was allegedly started by a vengeful girlfriend after she arrived home to find her boyfriend with another woman.

The blaze resulted in the death of both women and the boyfriend and sparked looting in the area, which spilled over to the neighbouring town of Malvern throughout Sunday.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed there was also looting of foreign-owned shops in the area on Sunday night as well as the torching of a car dealership.

⚠️ALERT⚠️

Looting & Rioting along Jules Street in Jeppestown. Situation is volatile. Please avoid the area. @JoburgMPD & @SAPoliceService are on scene. pic.twitter.com/YTIXXONEXf — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 1, 2019

"We're still advising motorists not to use Jules Street [in Malvern] because there was a lot of looting of foreign-owned shops. Even the car dealership was torched.

"A metro police officer was also shot last night... he's in hospital," he told IOL.

JULES STREET. MALVERN. JHB. GP. THESE PICS AFTER A GROUP WENT ON A RAMPAGE LAST NIGHT INTO THIS MORNING pic.twitter.com/VEZi5dksVK — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) September 2, 2019

He also told IOL that 25 people had been arrested and were charged with public violence following the chaos. Minnaar added that police were continuing to monitor the situation.

Gauteng police could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.