PRETORIA - Leaders of the regional ANC in Tshwane were at the Weirdabrug Police Station, in Centurion on Wednesday, to lay criminal charges against DA councillor Kinsley Wakelin, accusing him of racism and breaching the Electoral Act by removing posters of other political parties. "We're here to formally lay criminal charges against Councillor Wakelin. He was was confronted by the ANC Youth League [Tshwane] chairperson Lesego Makhubela while he was seen removing posters of political parties on poles. The posters were of political parties contesting the elections," ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa said outside the station.

"We are here as the ANC to submit our statement and our affidavit, to press charges against him based on the Electoral Act. We think that he has undermined the Electoral Act. According to the Electoral Act, a person may get even a period of ten years for violating the Electoral Act."

The ANC is also now pushing for Wakelin to be removed from the Tshwane Council.

"Because of his conduct and his racist behaviour, he is not fit to be a councillor of a ward of the DA here in Tshwane. We are calling for the removal of Councillor Wakelin as a ward councillor and as a council member. We are asking that he must be removed with immediate effect."

Maepa said the ANC would also approach the Electoral Court and Equality Court to report Wakelin.

The ANC in Tshwane insists that Wakelin is a "racist", adding that he also removing posters of "black business people" in the Centurion area.

Contacted for comment, Wakelin revealed that his organisation had also laid criminal charges against the ANC leadership. He referred to a statement issued by Councillor Crezane Bosch, the DA's Tshwane Deputy Chief Whip.

"Today [Wednesday] Tshwane MMC Economic Development Ridge Peterson, DA Tshwane Deputy Chief Whip Cllr Crezane Bosch and the DA Tshwane Ward 48 Councillor Kingsley Wakelin have opened a criminal case against ANC Tshwane Caucus Spokesperson Lesego Makhubela at the Weirdabrug Police Station in Centurion," said Bosch in the statement.

"The criminal case includes the following charges: intimidation, assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria. This follows a video posted on social media by ANC Tshwane causus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela. The video was taken in Ward 48 while Cllr Wakelin and his daughter embarked on a clean-up operation in his ward, removing illegal posters."

Bosch said Wakelin had applied for permission from the City of Tshwane to remove these illegal posters in his ward.

"The ANC Tshwane caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela attempted to assault Cllr Wakelin for removing illegal posters alleging that he is removing ANC election posters. Cllr Wakelin also contacted the Tshwane Metro Police for assistance," said Bosch.

"The Councillor [Wakelin], just like any other resident, has the right to apply for permission to remove illegal advertisements. There are many illegal advertisements that obstruct road signs, traffic lights and the DA cannot be intimidated by the ANC and allow lawlessness to flourish in our suburbs.

"We will continue to monitor the progress of this case and ensure that Cllr Makhubela faces the full might of the law."

