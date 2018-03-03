March 4 - Three people, including a child, were killed when two bakkies collided near the Kareekloof crossing in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg in Gauteng on Saturday night. Photo: ER24

MEYERTON - Three people, including a child, were killed when two bakkies collided near the Kareekloof crossing in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg in Gauteng on Saturday night, paramedics said.

Paramedics from ER24 and local services arrived on the scene where they found both bakkies in a veld next to the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

It was understood that one of the bakkies that ended up on its side carried two men and two women. One of the women was ejected from the bakkie when it overturned. "Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for her and she was declared dead on the scene. The other woman and two men sustained serious injuries and were later transported to nearby hospitals."

"It is understood that the second vehicle had a woman, man, and a child in the vehicle. The man and child were found with fatal injuries and sadly declared dead. The woman was in a serious condition and rushed to a nearby hospital."

The local fire department had to use rescue tools to free to occupants from both bakkies. The circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known, but local authorities attended the scene and were investigating, Vermaak said.

African News Agency/ANA