Look: Cops seize 18 firearms as security companies linked to rival taxi associations exchange gunfire on Gauteng streets

Gauteng police arrested 13 people and seized 18 firearms loaded with ammunition at Kagiso following a shootout between two alleged security companies. “It is reported that, the police members from West Rand District attended to a shooting incident whereby upon arrival they found two groups of what is believed to be security companies affiliated to two different taxi associations shooting at each other,” said Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

The incident happened on Wednesday. When the police arrived at the scene, the occupants of an armoured vehicle started jumping out and fleeing on foot. Police in Gauteng have recovered rifles and pistols as two security companies affiliated to rival taxi associations exchanged gunfire. Picture: SAPS “Thirteen suspects were cornered and arrested, while 13 rifles, four pistols including scores of ammunition and magazines were seized from the scene and one firearm was found hidden at a nearby filling station,” she said.

Two people from one of the warring groups were injured during the shootout. The two were taken to hospital. “All seized firearms will be subjected to further investigations and ballistic testing to ascertain if they were not used in the commission of other serious and violence crimes,” said Nevhuhulwi. Police in Gauteng have recovered rifles and pistols as two security companies affiliated to rival taxi associations exchanged gunfire. Picture: SAPS “All arrested suspects are expected to appear before court soon on charges of attempted murder and discharging of firearms in a municipal area.”

Police investigations around the shootout are continuing. Police in Gauteng have recovered rifles and pistols as two security companies affiliated to rival taxi associations exchanged gunfire. Picture: SAPS In July, IOL reported that following the brutal killing of four taxi drivers on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, the KZN MEC for Transport, Sipho Hlomuka called for increased deployment of law enforcement to ensure visibility and safety of commuters. At the time, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said it was alleged that unknown gunmen approached a taxi and opened fire on the occupants.