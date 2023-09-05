LOOK: Egoli Gas says investigations into the cause of the explosion in Joburg CBD are currently under way

An investigation is under way by Egoli Gas into the cause of the gas explosion in Braamfontein, Johannesburg CBD, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon when one of its gas lines caught fire. City of Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) responded to the reports of the fire that broke out and engulfed a building and truck where an Egoli Gas team was servicing a pipeline. Five people were rushed to nearby medical facilities for medical attention.

Egoli Gas has assured residents in a statement released following the incident that the gas pipeline was immediately isolated and that they have been working closely with the city of Johannesburg since the Bree Street explosion in July 2023 to ensure the safety of the city. "This involves exposing sections of the pipeline and sleeving to ensure the integrity of the network."

"This process of making the city safe is being rolled out in phases, following the explosion in Bree Street in July and possible damages to the Egoli infrastructure due to that incident,” reads part of the statement. Floyd Brink, the City of Johannesburg City Manager, who was also at the scene, described the maintenance performed by Egoli Gas as preventative maintenance, which is being carried out in different parts of the city following the Joburg Bree Street explosion. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Furthermore, Brink has expressed relief that the fire incident following the explosion has not resulted in the loss of life. "It will be Egoli Gas and not the city who will decide what is going to happen in terms of repairing the affected parts of the building. We are waiting for a final report from Egoli Gas for that to happen, and the liability and other things will most probably be on their side," Brink said. In collaboration with the Johannesburg executive team, Egoli Gas will be putting extra measures in place to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again.