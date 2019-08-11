An elderly man suffered serious burns when a house caught alight in Kew in Johannesburg early on Sunday morning. Photo: Netcare 911

Johannesburg - An elderly man is in a critical condition after he suffered serious burn wounds when a house caught alight in Kew in Johannesburg early on Sunday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 responded just before 5am to reports of a house fire in 3rd Avenue, Kew, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"When paramedics arrived on [the] scene the house was well alight. An elderly male was extracted from the burning house by rescue crews.

"Medics assessed the patient and found that he had sustained serious burns and required an advanced life support paramedic to stabilise him. Once treated the patient was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment," Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)