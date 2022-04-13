LOOK: Four bodies, believed to be illegal miners, dumped on the roadside in Benoni

Pretoria – The South African Police Service in Gauteng has opened an inquest docket for investigation after the bodies of four people were found wrapped in blankets and plastics next to Snake Road in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the four bodies were discovered on Tuesday night at approximately 8pm.

“The deceased are suspected to be illegal miners,” said Masondo. “Police were called by an anonymous about four bodies that were dumped next to the road. On arrival, police found four bodies that were wrapped in blankets and plastics.” An inquest docket was opened for investigation.

A post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death. “The bodies are not identified yet but are suspected to be of illegal miners,” Masondo added. Turf wars between gangs of illegal miners often leave a trail of bodies.

Last year, four illegal miners were killed after a fight broke out at the Transvaal Gold Mining Estate in Dientjie in Mpumalanga. At the time, police said the four bodies were retrieved, and a person arrested in connection with the murders was due to appear before the Graskop magistrate's court. At the time, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the information they received was that a fight broke out between two groups of illegal miners.

“Four men were killed in the process, and their bodies dumped in a mine shaft. Another victim was severely assaulted and taken to hospital for medical treatment,” said Hlathi. “Police were then informed about the killings and were quick to discover that the man in hospital was actually involved in the whole saga. The suspect was then arrested and is currently under police guard in hospital.” IOL