LOOK: Greyhound buses back on the road

Video: Supplied Johannesburg – Luxury bus company Greyhound has made a return after halting its operations for almost 14 months.

The company announced their return at their launch in Boksburg, Johannesburg, today. In February last year, Greyhound, which has been operating for 37 years, announced their effective closure, citing financial challenges which were exacerbated by Covid-19 travel restrictions and regulations. Speaking at the launch, Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the government was happy to welcome Greyhound back as it was one of the most trusted interprovincial bus services.

“The return of the luxury liner is well-aligned with the ministry’s vision to get all transport forms fully operational at the highest standard,” she said. Company spokesperson Leslie Matthews said customers could now look into travelling in the premium Greyhound Dreamliner for long-distance trips. “We are extremely happy to be back and fully operational,” he said.

The interior of a Greyhound bus. Picture: Supplied Matthews said this was not only great news for passengers, it meant jobs would be created at a time when unemployment was at an all-time high. Greyhound will start operating on April 13. It will offer the following routes:

• Johannesburg to Durban (direct) • Johannesburg to Cape Town (via Bloemfontein) • Pretoria to Cape Town (via Kimberly)

• Cape Town to Mthatha (via Garden Route) • Mthatha to Cape Town (via Garden Route) • Pretoria to Durban (via Empangeni)

• Cape Town to Durban (via Bloemfontein) • Johannesburg to East London (direct) • East London to Cape Town (via Queenstown)

Inter-city bus company #Greyhound is officially back on the road. 🎥 @Kamogelo_Vegaa / @IOL #Travel #Easter2022 #transport pic.twitter.com/mAMkNFhd4W — IOL Politics (@IOLPolitics) April 6, 2022 In phase two, Greyhound said it aimed to launch routes to the following return destinations, with many others to be announced in the near future: * Johannesburg to Pretoria to Polokwane

* Johannesburg to Mossel Bay (via Bloemfontein) * Johannesburg to Mthatha (via Pietermaritzburg) * Johannesburg to Mthatha (via Matatiele)