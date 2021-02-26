LOOK: Heavy rain and hail pelts Gauteng causing flooding and traffic jams

HEAVY rains fell in parts of Gauteng with residents reporting flooded roads and even hail in some areas. Earlier in the day, a weather warning was issued for some suburbs. Gauteng Weather reported hail, strong winds, heavy downpours and localised flooding for the city of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni between midday and 5pm. Traffic along the N12 in Benoni was severely obstructed due to the hail storm.

HAILSTORM in Benoni | 📸R Ellis pic.twitter.com/TUH1x3TWSW — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 26, 2021

Some Gauteng residents who spoke to IOL, said the weather had mostly cleared up from around 4pm.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in the last few days has wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal, claiming the lives of four people. In Durban, two men were killed when an embankment collapsed, sending a wall crashing onto the shack they were asleep in.

In Mtubatuba, a man was killed while trying to cross a flooded, low-lying bridge. A 6-year-old girl was also killed when she was struck by a lightning bolt in Maphumulo.

In Cape Town,

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has also issued a warning of strong winds for personal water crafts and vessels expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Aghulhas.

Saws said partly cloudy weather and scattered showers are predicted over Gauteng, Vereeniging, Mbombela, Polokwane, Vryburg and Bloemfontein.

